Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone’s movie to start rolling in March

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone gave an amazing performance in her recent movie Chhapaak, which was based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film not only marked Deepika’s first project after marriage but also her first production venture.

The actress is now busy gearing up for her upcoming projects, which include sports drama ‘83 and Shakun Batra's untitled romantic drama alongside Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and the beautiful Ananya Panday.

Deepika revealed a few details about the Shakun Batra directorial. She shared, 'I am a big fan of Shakun’s work. He is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships. This is a story about two couples and creatively, I was looking forward to doing something in this space.'

The actress went on to add, 'I don’t like to box the films that I do. Shakun’s film is kind of in the Cocktail and Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani space but also new in many ways. It belongs to a genre that we haven’t attempted in Indian cinema before.'

According to reports, the film will be produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Batra and is slated to hit theatres on 12th February next year.

While it will be pretty interesting to see Deepika and Siddhant together on the big screen, we are still waiting to find out who will star opposite Ananya. Who do you think is the right choice?