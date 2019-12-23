Siddhant Chaturvedi joins Saif and Ananya for Rahul Dholakia's film for Excel Entertainment

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan will be playing Ananya Panday’s father in Rahul Dholakia’s next. Now, another actor has been added to the cast. It is none other than Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame.While there aren’t any more details out about the project, the film will be directed by Rahul Dholakia and will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.Now it will be exciting to watch Ananya and Siddhant together sharing the space for the first time as they both are upcoming stars of Bollywood. On the other hand, it will be exciting to see Saif Ali Khan play the role of a father to Ananya Panday. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he plays the antagonist.