Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals how he has been utilizing his time beneficially at home, find out!

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi is an actor who certainly knows how to keep himself occupied during the free time in the lockdown caused due to the pandemic. His social media provides the audience with a variety of wholesome entertainment with his rapping, writing poetry, and him acing various looks.

When in an interview with a daily Siddant commented on how he had been using his time fairly constructively at home, he said, "I am most creative when I work at midnight. I write, paint, and sing to the silence around me. I am also catching up on some good indie films. Video games keep me occupied, too. I have got a launchpad, so I am learning to make beats and music. I am getting used to this life but I hope it's not for too long."

Siddhant surely knows how to utilize his time productively and expand his creative base. He is using his time to excel at his skills and even learn and absorb things from different Indie films. Siddhant is more creative as a night owl as his passion keeps him awake at night which makes him progress and flourish.

The actor's upcoming list of films includes Bunty Aur Babli 2 where he will be playing the role of Bunty in the forefront, a film with production house Excel Entertainment and Shakun Batra's next film where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.