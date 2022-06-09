Siddhant Chaturvedi sets social media afire with his latest clicks!

Siddhant Chaturvedi sets social media afire with his latest clicks!

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi has been turning up the buzz calendars these days for his upcoming Phone Bhoot. As the actor keep on sharing some really interesting insights from his Siddychats, he is back with a relatable poetry from his collection while he maintains his hotness in a black attire as he made a stunning appearance at 'Koffee With Karan'. 

While taking to his social media, the actor posted a stunning photo in a all black attire carrying his charming stud smile. He shared a poetry from his collection of Siddychats in another picture. He wrote the caption - 

"Little things & happy coincidences :)
#SiddyChats / S / #MyNotes"

While Siddhant fans have been eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen, the actor has kept the anticipation of his fans a bit higher when he updated them about the wrap up 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. 

Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and ‘Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action.

 

