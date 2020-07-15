Siddhant Chaturvedi shares memes on himself

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi obviously takes the idea of "laughing at yourself" quite seriously, going by his social media activity.

On Instagram stories, he has shared a bunch of memes made on himself.

The first meme read: "When you accidentally type "sunglass emoji, sunglass emoji, thinking emoji, sunglass emoji."

The meme featured three of Siddhant's pictures sporting sunglasses and one monochrome picture of him having a pensive look.

The second meme was on paintings.

"How I see my painting", was written right next to Siddhant's picture, where he is seen painting and has "masterpiece" written on it.

The second half of the post had Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai's painting from "Welcome". In the film, Kapoor played a don with a misconception of being a great painter, and he creates a hilarious painting.

The meme uses Majnu bhai's painting to describe how others perceive Siddhant's artwork, saying: "How others see it".

On the work front, Siddhant will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2". The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

He will also share screen space with actress Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in Shakun Batra's next.

