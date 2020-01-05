Siddhant Chaturvedi shares some throwback images and that's where it all started from

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi has carved a path of his own to success and there's no denying it. The actor had his breakthrough in 2019 and raced at the top of all the debutants and has a very busy 2020 as well.

Siddhant shared throwback pictures of himself from when he won the 'Fresh Face' award and it's amazing to see how far the actor has come.Taking to his Instagram the actor shared three throwback images showing where it all started in a very humorous and beautiful way

The First, one captioned as,

"Sar pe phoolon ka Guldasta aur Doston ke beech khud ko Star samajta"

The second one was captioned,

"Starry-eyed boi"

And the third one captioned as,

"Lame hair, Same shoes, Fancier pants"

This entire fire within Siddhant struck to take acting as a career during the college days, where Siddhant auditioned for Times Fresh Face in 2012 from auditions to winning it, the actor made it to the front page of Newspapers.

Working at his best to mould himself better every day during his beginning years the actor tried his key to every door of opportunity and finally unlocked with the lucky one and played MC Sher in Gully Boy. The actor instantly gained success with the astounding work and became everyone's favourite.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.