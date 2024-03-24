Siddhant Chaturvedi shares the inspirations behind his poetry writing; Says ‘I always get into the…’

MUMBAI : Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi from Bollywood has often displayed his poetic abilities, particularly on social media. The actor of Gully Boy has talked candidly about using his poetry in his movies and performances.

In an interview with the well-known news portal, Siddhant disclosed that he had written a poem about a person falling in love three times in their lifetime. He also mentioned that the poem had been well-received by certain writers and directors.

The 30-year-old actor said, "When I get a character or a film, I always get into the head of the character. I write poetry as the character and it really helps me to write down the thoughts of the journey or the aspirations of that character. The films or the characters often inspire me to write the pieces."

"Recently, I wrote a piece about how we fall in love three times in a lifetime. I think that could be an interesting piece and I did share it with a few of my friends who are directors or writers, and they really feel it could be a good take on love," Siddhant added.

When asked about the possibility of a project where he gets an opportunity to explore his acting, writing and musical talents, he said, "Yes, I do. Some of my friends are musicians, so I have made a couple of songs with them, but that's just for me as of now. I've received feedback from a lot of people who want me to release the music but I am not sure about it. So I have written and made some songs but let's see when the time is right. I will put them out at some point… So yeah, that's how I combine my poetry and my work."

In 2019, Siddhant became well-known for his role as MC Sher in Gully Boy, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Before his Bollywood debut, he had a few small roles in TV shows and ads. However, it was his performance as MC Sher that made him well-known.

In addition, he has contributed to various projects such as Gehraiyaan, Inside Edge, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Bhoot Police. Siddhant is preparing for Yudhra's release alongside Malvika Mohanan in the meantime.

