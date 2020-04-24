News

Siddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year 2019, sweeping in all accolades!

24 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi made an impressionable debut with Gully Boy in 2019 and received tremendous admiration and appreciation for his debut role as Mc Sher. 

Siddhant is one of the only newcomers to have bagged so many awards and attain such massive popularity, so much so that he was constantly in the news and won praises all year long. Siddhant has signed multiple big banner films for which he will be seen in a variety of characters and will certainly be proving his versatility to the audience. 

The actor will be serving his fans and the audience with an intriguing and awe-striking assortment of films this year, as he will be making an appearance in Bunty aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's next film where he will share the screen with  Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. 

The actor even won several accolades for which include the Most Promising Actor at the Screen awards and he also won the black lady for Best Supporting Actor in Filmfare Awards. 

The Silent find of the Year shook all of the Indian film industry and it's audience, with his character of MC Sher Gully Boy. 

His character of MC Sher was one of the most sensational characters who practically helped uplift the underground rap scene in India. The audience awaits for how the actor will move them with his next performance!

