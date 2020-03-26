Siddhant Chaturvedi urges everyone to practice social distancing and to stay home in his own way!

MUMBAI: The Silent Find of the Year Siddhant Chaturvedi is more than just a remarkable actor, he is also an exceptional poet and every now and then, shared his verses on social media for his fans.

The actor recently posted a story sharing his own authentic approach to deal with the lock-down caused by the pandemic on social media and emphasising on why everyone needs to practice social distancing and stay home.

Here’s the verse shared by Siddhant:

"#21DaysLockdown

21 days be on

like the times

before I had a Job,

like the times

I was prepping for my CA,

May to Nov, Nov to May,

Tough times Bob!

Like when I learnt to

Act, Dance, Sing and Write,

Edit, Paint, Strum and fight.

And now I am back in the hop!

I stay home for my Family and my art

You Stay Home too

and Grow till this drops."

Siddhant’s has really done well for himself and his phenomenal performance in “Gully Boy” fetching him several accolades for his performance.

Owing to his stellar performance as Mc Sher, Siddhant has been signed up for various projects by some of the biggest production houses in Bollywood.

Siddhant has a busy line up for 2020 with various projects in the pipeline starting with Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra‘s next where he will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.