Siddhant Chaturvedi visits Durga puja pandal, seeks blessings

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot', visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Monday where he expressed how the festival of Navratri is special for him.

During his visit to the pandal, he was seen sporting a casual kurta-pyjama. The actor addressed the audience as he spoke about his memories related to the festival of Durga Puja.

The Gully Boy' actor said, "My mother is from Kolkata. When I was a kid, I used to go to Kolkata for my summer holidays, so whenever Durga Puja was organised there, it used to be a big occasion with the whole family. I have some connection with it from my childhood."

He further mentioned that because of his busy schedule, he couldn't go to Kolkata this time around but coming down to the pandal in Mumbai brought in a very special feeling for him.

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action.