Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in a new avatar in his next film!

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi is an actor who has had a deep impact upon the Indian film industry with his role as the rapper MC Sher in his debut film Gully Boy. He had a very compelling presence in his debut film where he played a mentor to Ranveer Singh and brought the Indian underground rap scene to life with his performance.

The actor has bagged himself a stellar line up of roles as he will be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's next film where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

In Bunty Aur Babli 2, the actor will be stepping into unexplored territory with his acting and will certainly dazzle the audience. The film will see Siddhant play a comic role for the first time.

Apart from Bunty aur Babli 2 and Shakun Batra's next film Siddhant has also been cast in an upcoming film by Excel Entertainment which was the production house for Gully Boy.