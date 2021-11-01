Siddhant, Sharvari learn Salsa for their song 'Luv Ju'

MUMBAI : Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari took Salsa lessons for the track 'Luv Ju' from the upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which also stars Saif ALi Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Talking about the song, Siddhant, who rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in 'Gully Boy', said: "In Punjabi, one often says Luv Ju instead of Love You. There is a vibe and style in how the youth says Luv Ju and this song captures this beautifully.

He describes the number as "an effortless, feel-good" song "that shows how the new Bunty and Babli let their hair down after a grand heist. They are in love, they are extremely attracted to each other. So, the song captures their flirtatious chemistry."

The actors have been mentored by choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for the song, Siddhant added: "It's my first romantic song! So, I remember I was really excited to learn salsa from Vaibhavi Merchant! I was going to shoot a romantic song for the first time in my career and I gave it my all and practiced for hours!"

"I'm now addicted to listening to Luv Ju and I hope that the youth of the country will say Luv Ju to each other with this song once it drops!"

Sharvari shared: "'Luv Ju' is the first romantic song of both Sid and my career so we were naturally super excited about the process of filming this lovely song. The thing that stands out about this song is that while it's a romantic song it is also super chill, young, cool, and definitely a song for long drives."

The actress is confident that the song will emerge as a trendsetter in pop culture, "It's got an amazing vibe and I remember the whole crew used to say Luv Ju instead of goodbye after the shoot was over every day. 'Luv Ju' is definitely going to be the newest coolest slang in town because it's so catchy! "

Written and directed by Varun V. Sharma, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 19.

SOURCE : IANS