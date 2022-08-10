Siddharth Anand says 'Pathaan' has greater degree of detailing compared to 'War'

Director Siddharth Anand who is basking in the success of his spy-action film 'Pathaan', has shared that he pushed the envelope with 'Pathaan' as the film features a greater amount of detailing compared to his last directorial 'War', which too was a blockbuster.
Siddharth Anand

MUMBAI: Director Siddharth Anand who is basking in the success of his spy-action film 'Pathaan', has shared that he pushed the envelope with 'Pathaan' as the film features a greater amount of detailing compared to his last directorial 'War', which too was a blockbuster.

Talking about his inspiration as a director, Siddharth said, "What has always inspired me as a film-maker is to push the boundary and innovate. If you look at 'War' and now 'Pathaan', you will realise that though I'm dabbling with the same genre of action, I have tried to explore in doing things that have never been seen before in India".

He mentioned, "Like the detailing in 'Pathaan' is better than 'War' and it will only get better in my future projects because I'm a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That's what drives me, I will constantly innovate to disrupt".

'Pathaan', produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, is currently playing in theatres.

