Siddharth Anand shares his vision for Indian action entertainers

Director Siddharth Anand, who has delivered two hits back to back with 'War' and 'Pathaan', feels that India can make action entertainers as big as in Hollywood.
Siddharth Anand

MUMBAI: Director Siddharth Anand, who has delivered two hits back to back with 'War' and 'Pathaan', feels that India can make action entertainers as big as in Hollywood.

The director, who has become a producer now and with his production house Marflix, said: "My aspiration with Marflix is to build it as a production house that produces content which is at par with Hollywood. That's my intent with Fighter and I'm excited about this."

He added: "I'm a proud Indian and I think we can make action entertainers that are as big as our Hollywood counterparts. I have always believed that sky is the limit for our industry and we are at the threshold to achieve global greatness consistently."

Siddharth is aspiring to give India its first aerial action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone with the upcoming film 'Fighter'. The film also stars Anil Kapoor. 

SOURCE: IANS

Siddharth Anand war Pathaan Fighter Anil Kapoor Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Instagram TellyChakkar
