Siddharth Anand talks about a prequel of Jim's character from Pathaan

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan stars as the title character in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone as Rubina Mohsin, or Rubai, an ISI agent, and John Abraham as Jim, the film's main antagonist. At the Pathaan success meet on Monday in Mumbai, SRK acknowledged that Jim is the film's "backbone" and that the public loves John's portrayal of the character.

Siddharth Anand highlighted John's character in a recent interview, claiming that he might very well be alive and make a comeback to the YRF Spy Universe. He also discussed the potential of Jim's prequel movie with War's Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan. Jim and Kabir were partners before the former turned rogue, as was shown in Pathaan.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said that Jim’s character warrants a prequel. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. He further suggests that what if Jim is not dead, and what if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute.

There were rumours that Hrithik will make a cameo appearance as Kabir in Pathan because Salman Khan reprised his title role from his Tiger movie in an action-packed scene. Anand added when explaining why this didn't happen in the movie, he said that there was a thought back then, but since they just started amalgamating this universe, it was too early to bring everyone together. There should be a little thirst for getting this combination, but of course, the crossover will happen.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. The next film in this series is Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali 2023.

