Siddharth- Kiara Wedding Reception: Sidharth’s Thank God co-star Ajay Devgan and Kajol are one of the earliest guests to arrive!

There is so much hype and buzz around the couple’s wedding reception. Their reception is currently ongoing and Bollywood celebrities are gracing the event and showering love on the newlyweds.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 22:10
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on 7th February in Jaisalmer and fans of the couple have been waiting to see their wedding reception looks.

Fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love on this beautiful couple. The video that was shared by actress Kiara Advani showed us inside glimpses of the wedding ceremony and has been greatly loved by the fans.

There is so much hype and buzz around the couple’s wedding reception. Their reception is currently ongoing and Bollywood celebrities are gracing the event and showering love on newlyweds. 

Abhishek Bachchan was the first to arrive, followed by Anupam Kher, and ace choreographer Ganesh Hedge was next. 

Siddharth Malhotra's co-star from Thank God, Ajay Devgan also graced the event along with his wife Kajol. The couple looked stunning in their attire. While Ajay wore a grey suit, Kajol looked gorgeous in a shimmering saree.

The duo was welcomed by the couple Sid and Kiara at the entrance.

This grand reception is being held for all of their Bollywood friends, and we can expect many big names like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh among others, to attend the big Bollywood party.

The ceremony is happening at Mumbai's St. Regis, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing even the smallest glimpse of the ceremony.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 22:10

