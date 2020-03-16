Siddharth Malhota and Kriti Sanon (SidRiti) are the new jodi in B-town!

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Siddharth Malhotra made his film debut in Student of the Year. He has been much appreciated in movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavan, and A Gentleman.

Meanwhile, actress Kriti Sanon debuted with none other than Tiger Shroff in Heropanti and made the audience go gaga over her hot looks nd acting chops. She is well known for her roles in Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panipat, and Housefull 4. The diva has been seen in a variety of roles and has a huge fan following.

Well, we think these two would make for a refreshing jodi in Bollywood. While there is no movie announcement, here is a video uploaded by their fans where we get to see them together on screen for the first time.

Have a look.

In this video, Kriti is having a good time troubling Siddharth.

On the work note, Siddharth Malhotra will next be seen in a war flick titled Shershaah, while Kriti will be seen in Mimi and Bachchan Pandey.