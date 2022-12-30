Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leaves for the new year celebration, here is where they are going

MUMBAI :No doubt Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most cute and adorable couples in the Bollywood industry, well nothing has been confirmed from the side of this Jodi but there are many news and reports which are speaking about their relationship.

Over the time this Jodi has been spotted at different events and parties which have sparked their relationship rumours. The fans also always look forward to this beautiful jodi and they are really looking forward to the wedding news of this Jodi.

As we all know Bollywood celebrities are all set for the new year celebration and we can see many celebrities which have been spotted at the airport as they leave for their destination for the new celebrations, recently Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted at the airport as they leave for the new celebration.

ALSO READ – Year Ender 2022! Let us have a look at the best cameos of 2022

Well do you know where this beautiful couple is going? As per the reports it is said that the couple is leaving for Dubai, yes you heard right Siddharth Malhotra is all set to welcome his new year in Dubai along with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch this beautiful couple getting clicked all around the city and we look forward to see some amazing pictures coming from the side of this beautiful couple during this new year.

What are your views on this beautiful couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – “He has to propose to Alia Bhatt, she was already pregnant much before” - netizens troll this recently released picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt