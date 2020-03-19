News

Siddharth Malhotra gives special tips on being under house arrest

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020 07:51 PM

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Siddharth Malhotra made his film debut in Student of the Year. He has been much appreciated in movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavan, and A Gentleman.  Sid has a massive fan base, and the female audience in particular loves him.

Keeping in mind the Covid – 19 outbreak, many actors have come forward to give tips to their fans. Sid took to Twitter today and gave suggestions to his fans on what to do when under house arrest.

He wrote, 'Let’s read, reinvent our hobbies, spend time with our family & just try to do all we can to stay safe and keep others around us safe too! I love you guys, so please take good care of yourself, stay at home, wash your hands & avoid unnecessary travel.'

So do take good care of yourselves, and stay safe.

On the work note, the actor will next be seen in a war movie titled Shershah.

