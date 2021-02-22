Sidharth Malhotra and Katirna Kaif were not the first choice for the movie Baar Baar Dekho, but these actors!

MUMBAI: Baar Baar Dekho, the movie which was released back in 2016, was loved by the fans for its different concept, and storytelling, although the movie got mixed reviews from the fans and the critics, the songs and the chemistry between Sid and Kat was loved by the fans.

But did you know, the movie which gave this amazing on-screen pair of Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, saw major casting changes then finally it came to Sid and Kat, it was Aamir Khan to who the movie was offered, yes you heard right, Aamir had approved the script, but due to date issues, could not be part of the project. And also, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were offered the role of Katrina Kaif in the movie.

ALSO READ – (Netizens trend '#8 Years Of Kai Po Che' in memory of late actor SSR, as the movie clocks 8 years)

But somehow the project couldn’t take off with the cast and the movie saw some drastic cast change and finally made with Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif as leads.

Well, what are your thoughts if Aamir Khan would have done the movie with Anushka or Deepika? How the movie would have turned out? do let us know in the comment section below.

Baar Baar Dekho was a science fiction romantic drama film directed by Nitya Mehra which marks her debut in Hindi cinema. It was produced by Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment respectively.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.