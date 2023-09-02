Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance to the beats of the dhol as they enter his Delhi home

MUMBAI :Post Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding on 7th February, the couple made their way to Delhi to host a reception with their close relatives and friends. They were given a grand welcome to the house with dhol beats playing in the background while they were greeted outside their home decorated with lights. A video clip of the newlyweds grooving to the beats along with some others near the gate has gone viral online.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were wearing twinning outfits in red as they arrived in Delhi for the wedding reception. The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, to which a fan commented, “That's how a welcome should be.” One fan even spotted Kiara's brother Mishal Advani along with them.

Sidharth's home in Defence Colony, Delhi was decked up with lights as they expected the newlyweds' arrival. Before they reached home, the couple was spotted for the first time since their wedding, at the Jaisalmer airport.

Sidharth and Kiara got hitched in a private wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday along with family members and close friends from the industry. The staff and guests who attended the ceremony were given special mobile covers to prevent anyone from clicking pictures during the proceedings.

