Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to have their mehendi ceremony today – 4th February

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been all the buzz these days as earlier, they had been spotted heading to Jaisalmer which is the location of the festivities. Reportedly, their wedding will take place on 6th February 2023 and will be attended by family and friends from the industry. Now it has been confirmed that the mehendi ceremony will take place today on 4th February.

A source close to the development of the wedding shared, “Celebrity artist Veena Nagda has already reached Jaisalmer for the mehendi ceremony. She will do the mehendi for the team bride and team groom. The ceremony will take place today afternoon or early evening onwards.”

The couple have also planned a huge sangeet ceremony with all their hit songs from their movies being a part of the playlist. Some of their songs like ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Bijlee’ will definitely be a part of the track list, and the couple is definitely going to enjoy their wedding festivities.

Both Sid and Kiara are most likely going to be wearing wedding wear from Manish Malhotra for their big day. Many well-known stars like Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ashivni Yardi, and more will be attending the wedding.

Post their wedding the star couple will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai for the media and their other friends from the industry.

