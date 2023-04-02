Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to have their mehendi ceremony today – 4th February

As the wedding day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani draws closer, it has now been confirmed that their mehendi ceremony will be held today – 4th February.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 16:41
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to have their mehendi ceremony today – 4th February

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been all the buzz these days as earlier, they had been spotted heading to Jaisalmer which is the location of the festivities. Reportedly, their wedding will take place on 6th February 2023 and will be attended by family and friends from the industry. Now it has been confirmed that the mehendi ceremony will take place today on 4th February.

A source close to the development of the wedding shared, “Celebrity artist Veena Nagda has already reached Jaisalmer for the mehendi ceremony. She will do the mehendi for the team bride and team groom. The ceremony will take place today afternoon or early evening onwards.”

The couple have also planned a huge sangeet ceremony with all their hit songs from their movies being a part of the playlist. Some of their songs like ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Bijlee’ will definitely be a part of the track list, and the couple is definitely going to enjoy their wedding festivities.

Also Read :  After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer

Both Sid and Kiara are most likely going to be wearing wedding wear from Manish Malhotra for their big day. Many well-known stars like Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ashivni Yardi, and more will be attending the wedding.

Post their wedding the star couple will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai for the media and their other friends from the industry.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read :  Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?

Credits : India Today

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Suryagarh Shershaah Karan Johar Yodha Indian Police Force RC 15 Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 16:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Charulata comes back to take revenge and the Oswal family is sacred!
MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a special love for Prints, check out some of her cool outfits
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another fashion and lifestyle update for our readers and we can’t wait to share...
Docu-series 'The Romantics' to feature Rishi Kapoor, his association with Yash Chopra
MUMBAI :One of the most revered actors of Hindi cinema Rishi Kapoor will be featured in the upcoming docu-series 'The...
Ranndeep Rai's journey from Teen hearthrob to the leading man of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2
MUMBAI :  Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always...
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
MUMBAI :  Sara Ali Khan is a very media friendly person and always poses for the shutterbugs happily. Her gym spotting...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
“Raju…Raju…Raju” says SRK as a fan asks what makes Dunki special for him!
“Raju…Raju…Raju” says SRK as a fan asks what makes Dunki special for him!
Check out the glimpses from Bride-To-Be, Chitrashi’s wedding cocktail party
Check out the glimpses from Bride-To-Be, Chitrashi’s wedding cocktail party
Check out the interesting answer that Shah Rukh Khan gives to a fan who asks him for Rs. 1 crore on his recent #AskSRK session o
Check out the interesting answer that Shah Rukh Khan gives to a fan who asks him for Rs. 1 crore on his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, and more
After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer
After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer
Check out some of the amazing bridal looks of bride to be Kiara Advani
Check out some of the amazing bridal looks of bride-to-be Kiara Advani