Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer to be streamed on this popular OTT platform?

MUMBAI : Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making headlines as they are now all set to tie the knot in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Reports say that the duo are all set to get married on the 6th or the 7th of February. Now according to news reports by a media portal, the couple’s mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies will take place prior, on the 4th and 5th of February.

Now the same media portal has released a new report that states that Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will stream online on the OTT platform – Amazon Prime Video. On their social media page, the OTT platform shared a vague post regarding the couple ahead of their wedding, which has left viewers confused. Check out the post here:

The reports further say that Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput to the wedding. Other famous Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and more are expected to attend the wedding.

Kiara and Sidharth starred together in the film Shershaah, and since then, they have been in a relationship. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Kiara and Sidharth had featured in different episodes, and both were asked various questions regarding their relationship.

Workwise, Kiara was last seen in the film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. She will next be seen in the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Sidharth’s last stint was in ‘Mission Majnu’, and he will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ alongside Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.



