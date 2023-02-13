Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and more arrive for the wedding bash

All eyes are on the reception guests of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Now Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmi, Nikitin Dheer, and Poonam Dhillon have made it to the wedding bash.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 00:00
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and others arrives for

MUMBAI: The wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is the current buzz of the town. Fans are eagerly looking forward to every single detail of the celebration that is currently happening in Mumbai, and pictures and videos are floating all over the internet.

Also read (Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan walk hand-in-hand )

We have seen many big names like Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi and many others attending the wedding bash. Now the latest names who have made it to the wedding celebration are Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee, Nikitin Dheer, and Poonam Dhillon.

Indeed, our favourite celebrities are looking as beautiful as ever in these pictures. Fans are not able to keep calm but are showering all the love not only to the newlyweds, but also to these celebrities.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more names from the wedding bash and news from the entertainment world.

Also read - (Kajol has a hilarious reply for trolls asking how she got 'fair')

Sidharth Malhotra KIARA ADVANI WEDDING SIDHARTH MALHOTRA AND KIARA ADVANI WEDDING Karan Johar BOLLYWOOD WEDDING BOLLYWOOD SHAADI BOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 00:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.He was...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavna Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey arrives Sid Kiara wedding bash
MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples we have in Bollywood industry  after...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Ramesh Taurani arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. After getting...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and more arrive for the wedding bash
MUMBAI: The wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is the current buzz of the town. Fans are eagerly...
Kiara Advani’s godfather Salman Khan won’t be able to attend her reception as he is busy shooting for the finale of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI : Right now, social media is going all out in showering their love and blessings on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavna Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Ja
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavna Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey arrives Sid Kiara wedding bash

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavna Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Ja
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavna Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey arrives Sid Kiara wedding bash
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Ramesh Taurani arrives at Sid Kiara Wedding ba
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Ramesh Taurani arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash
Kiara Advani’s godfather Salman Khan wouldn’t be able to attend her reception as he is busy shooting for the finale of Bigg Boss
Kiara Advani’s godfather Salman Khan won’t be able to attend her reception as he is busy shooting for the finale of Bigg Boss
Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and others arrives at ad Sid Kiara wedding bash
Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and others arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash
Neetu Kapoor and Rohit Shetty arrive at Sidarth and Kiara’s reception
Neetu Kapoor and Rohit Shetty arrive at Sidharth and Kiara’s reception
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Bhushan Kumar won’t be attending the reception for THIS reason
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Bhushan Kumar won’t be attending the reception for THIS reason