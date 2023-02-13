Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and more arrive for the wedding bash

MUMBAI: The wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is the current buzz of the town. Fans are eagerly looking forward to every single detail of the celebration that is currently happening in Mumbai, and pictures and videos are floating all over the internet.

We have seen many big names like Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi and many others attending the wedding bash. Now the latest names who have made it to the wedding celebration are Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee, Nikitin Dheer, and Poonam Dhillon.

Indeed, our favourite celebrities are looking as beautiful as ever in these pictures. Fans are not able to keep calm but are showering all the love not only to the newlyweds, but also to these celebrities.

