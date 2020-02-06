News

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted outside KJo's house

06 Feb 2020 02:10 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making news for now. The duo is rumoured to be madly in love. They will soon be seen in upcoming film Shershaah.

Though the actors are still keeping their relationship under wraps, they can’t get away media scrutiny, all thanks to their public spotting.
When Sidharth hosted his birthday party, Kiara Advani was the top celebrity to mark her presence in the party which raised a lot of eyebrows. The picture of them posing two even broke the internet. The duo has not yet come out in the open to confirm their relationship but has often shied away from answering the big question. 

Now, Siddarth and Kiara were yet again snapped but this time outside filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence. The two were seen arriving separately but we are sure they managed to sneak in a date inside KJo's house. What say?

Credits: SpotboyE

 

