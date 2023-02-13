Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavna Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Jaaved Jaffrey arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples we have in the Bollywood industry. After getting hitched on the 7th of February at Jaisalmer, the couple has now held a grand wedding function in Mumbai.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to every single detail of the grand function of this beautiful couple. We can see many big names attending the wedding celebration.

The latest names who have made it to the grand celebration are Aditya Roy Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavna Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Jaaved Jaffrey.

Every picture above which has been floating all over the internet is already winning the hearts of the fans, and our favourite celebrities are looking as beautiful as ever.

Fans are not able to keep calm but are showering lots of love to this beautiful couple – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. They are looking forward to knowing more in detail about the wedding celebration.

