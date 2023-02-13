Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor attends Sid Kiara wedding bash

We can see you many big celebrities attending the wedding celebration of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and now the new names who was spotted is of Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 01:02
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: The wedding celebration of one of the most loved couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all over the internet the pictures and videos are getting some amazing response from the fans.

No doubt we cannot take our eyes off beautiful pictures not only of our favourite celebrities but also of the newly wed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Having said that the latest names who were spotted at the wedding celebration is of Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor

also read (Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and others arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash)

No doubt these two ladies are looking supremely beautiful as they were clicked, Indeed we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of our favourite celebrities and we look forward to see more of the celebrity guest who are attending the wedding bash of the beautiful couple.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the more names from the wedding bash and news from the entertainment world.

Also read - (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and more arrive for the wedding bash)

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 01:02

