Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Ramesh Taurani arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. After getting hitched on the 7th of February at Jaisalmer, the couple is now having a grand function in Mumbai.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing every single detail of the grand wedding function of this beautiful couple. We can see many big names are attending the wedding celebration.

The latest names who have made it to the grand celebration are Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Ramesh Taurani along with his wife Varsha.

No doubt, these pictures are already winning the hearts of the fans and our favourite celebrities are looking as beautiful as ever.

Fans are not keeping calm but are showering lots of love to this beautiful couple – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. They are looking forward to knowing more in detail about the wedding celebration.

