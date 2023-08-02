Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make their first appearance as husband and wife, shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrapped up and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI:It is sometimes difficult to keep up with all the updates that are happening in the entertainment industry and you might missed some interesting news that took place today. But, dont worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment world today.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's first public appearance as husband and wife

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married yesterday at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. The couple today made their first public appearance as husband and wife at Jaisalmer airport. Later, they were also spotted wearing stunning red outfits.

Salman Khan wraps up the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

A few days ago, Salman Khan had released the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and today the actor has wrapped up the shooting of the film. He took to social media to inform his fans about it and shared a clean shaven look from the movie. Well, his cans are going gaga over his look.

Teaser of Character Dheela 2 released

It was earlier reported that Kartik Aaryan will be seen dancing on the recreated version of the track Character Dheela which originally featured Salman Khan. Today, the makers have released the teaser of the song which is titled Character Dheela 2. Check out the teaser below...

Trailer of Dhanush starrer Vaathi is out now

Dhanush will next be seen in the Tamil/Telugu bilingual which is titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The trailer of the film has been released and it is getting a mixed response. Vaathi is slated to release on 17th Feb 2023.

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon to get engaged?

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in Adipurush and their relationship rumours have been in the news for the past many years. And now, recently, a Twitter user had posted that they are getting engaged. Well, it's a rumour or reality, let's wait and watch.



