Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding to take place at Suryagarh? Here’s all you need to know about the venue

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be getting married this month at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. We decided to get some details about the venue. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 16:33
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been in the news for the past few months. There have been multiple reports about the wedding like from the outfits of the actors to venue to guest list. According to reports, the Shershaah couple will tie the knot at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

We decided to get some details about the venue and came to know that from 4th Feb to 11th Feb the hotel has been totally booked and there are no rooms available. Well, reportedly Sidharth and Kiara will be getting married on 6th and 7th Feb.

There are different types of rooms in the hotel and prices range from 24k to 95k per night per room. Now, that’s quite expensive, but if you look at the pictures of the rooms, you will feel like at least visiting and staying there once. Check out the pictures below...

There are many other facilities at Suryagarh like pool, gym, dinings and more. Check out the pictures below...

(Picture Credit: Suryagarh, Jaisalmer official website)

Well, if the reports of the couple getting married at Suryagarh turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to see beautiful pictures of Sidharth and Kiara.

The reports of Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship started doing the rounds when they began shooting for Shershaah. In between, there were reports that they have broken up, but it just turned out to be a rumour. Sidharth and Kiara have never openly spoken up about their relationship officially. But, their fans love them whenever they are spotted together.

