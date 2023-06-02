Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious venues

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. But, before Sidharth and Kiara, many other Bollywood stars got married at luxurious venues.
MUMBAI :Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been in the news for the past few days. The couple is tying the knot at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, and reportedly, the wedding will take place today. Well, Suryagarh is one of the most luxurious hotels in Rajasthan and many Bollywood celebs have already reached the venue for the wedding.
 But, before Sidharth and Kiara, many other Bollywood stars got married at luxurious venues. Check out the list below...

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas


Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. Their lavish wedding took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was a perfect royal kind of wedding.

Also Read:Sidharth Malhotra's wedding to Kiara Advani postponed? Deets inside

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif


Rajasthan is surely Bollywood celebs’ favorite destination. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. While not many Bollywood celebs were invited to the wedding, it was a beautiful marriage.
 
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to get married in Borgo Finocchieto, Italy. It was a secret wedding, but finally, when the pictures came out everyone was left spellbound.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also followed in the footsteps of Anushka and Virat and got married in Italy. The Bajirao Mastani Jodi’s wedding took place in Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como.
We now wait for the pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures. The Shershaah couple’s fans have been waiting for their big day.

Also Read:This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

