Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding getting postponed to Ricky Kej winning his third Grammy; here are trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI:It’s the first day of the week and you might be busy with a lot of work, and might have missed important updates from the entertainment world. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry.

Here are all the trending entertainment news of the day...

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding gets postponed

According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara were supposed to get married today (6th Feb), but the wedding has been postponed to tomorrow. There’s no official update about it as there are many reports doing the rounds about the couple’s wedding.

Indian music composer Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy Award

Ricky Kej has made India proud for the third time as he has won his third Grammy Award. This year, he won Best Immersive Audio Album award for his album Divine Tides which was a collaboration with Stewart Copeland and Herbert Waltl.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu team up for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have already worked together in many films. Their next release will be Bholaa and now, they have teamed up for one more movie titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which is being directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Tabu team up for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha; netizens say, “Arre kitne films karte rahoge ek saath”

Akshay Kumar shares his first look from Selfiee’s new song Kudiyee Ni Teri

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Selfiee which also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The film’s first song titled Main Khiladi was released a few days ago, and now, the second track titled Kudiyee Ni Teri will be out soon. Today, Akshay took to Twitter to share his first look from the song.

You grooved to #MainKhiladi, the next song #KudiyeeNiTeri you’ll vibe to! Teaser out tomorrow. #Selfiee in cinemas, on 24th Feb. pic.twitter.com/jSPehUCntQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2023

Juhi Chawla confirms Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani’s wedding

Juhi Chawla has reached Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. The actress spoke about the wedding at the airport and said, , “Main toh shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hoon. Badhaai hai unko aur hamari blessings hai. Bahot hie sundar Jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki (I have come to attend the wedding. Congratulations to them and our blessings are with them. Sidharth and Kiara’s Jodi is very beautiful).”

Also Read: Juhi Chawla becomes the first celebrity to confirm Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding; says, “Hamari blessings hai’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.