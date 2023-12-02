Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan walk hand-in-hand

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer on 7th Feb 2023. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family, and from Bollywood, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla were there at the wedding.

After the wedding the couple flew down to Delhi for a reception and today, a wedding reception has been organised at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. A lot of Bollywood celebs are expected to attend the wedding reception, and it is surely going to be a star-studded night. Well, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception had also taken place at St. Regis.

Karan Johar, who is said to be the cupid between Sidharth and Kiara, attended the reception with Kareena Kapoor Khan who looked stunning in a saree. Karan and Kareena walked hand-in-hand at the wedding reception. Check out the video below…

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of Shershaah, and though there were reports that they are in a relationship, the couple never spoke about it. But, their public appearances kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Finally, their marriage confirmed that they were in a relationship, and their fans are super happy about it.

