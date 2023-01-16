Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. Today on his 38th birthday, Kiara made Sidharth’s day special by doing this!
MUMBAI :Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made a lot of buzz in the news these days for their rumoured relationship and wedding plans. The duo is one of the most loved couples out there right now. The actor is all set for his upcoming OTT film release, Mission Majnu. Now today, the actor is celebrating his 38th birthday, and fans want to know how the couple are going to spend the actor’s special day together.

One of the inside sources shared that Sidharth got a lovely birthday surprise from beau Kiara while he was on the sets of his next OTT release, Indian Police Force, and sent him a birthday cake along with flowers. Everyone on the sets of the shoot found the gesture cute and even teased the actor for the ongoing rumours about their marriage. For now, the Shershaah couple is focusing on their respective careers, which they are already at the peak of, before they take the plunge into marriage. Right now, both the actors are at their best and don’t want their personal lives to take priority right now. Sid and Kiara have definitely decided the correct time to get married and spend their life together, and they will even tell the world about it.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Fans often go gaga when they spot the cute couple together and they cannot wait for the couple to tie the knot ASAP. Work wise, the couple are getting ready to work together in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming project.

