Sidharth Malhotra to reunite with Marjaavaan director for a Telugu remake

MUMBAI: Siddarth Malhotra, after playing the angry young man Raghu in the Milap Zaveri directed Marjaavaana, is working towards positioning himself as an action hero in the same commercial space.

Now, as per sources, it seems that the actor is collaborating with Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and Milap again on another film in the genre.

Sidharth and the film’s team had been discussing possibilities even before the release of Marjaavaan in November last year. Bhushan approached Siddarth with a new action film, which will be scripted by Milap.

The actor is in talks for an action film which is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on the floors in the second half of 2020.