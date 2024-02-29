Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha seals its place in the history of Hindi Cinema with first-ever in-flight trailer launch

MUMBAI: A Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Yodha becomes the first-ever film to have an in-flight trailer launch in Hindi Cinema

Presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the action thriller film is slated to hit the big screen on March 15.

Yodha, presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, touches the sky’s limit once again, and HOW! Elevating the frenzy generated by the gravity-defying poster launch and the success of the adrenaline-fuelled teaser, the Sidharth Malhotra starrer now witnesses the first-ever trailer launch on a flight – setting a new milestone in Hindi Cinema. The power-packed trailer was unveiled mid-flight in the presence of distinguished guests from the media fraternity, who were originally en route to Ahmedabad from Mumbai to attend the press conference of Yodha. But little did they know that they were in for a mind-blowing surprise: a first-of-its-kind opportunity to watch a film’s trailer amid the sky. And what better trailer to witness unfold aboard an aircraft than one of the biggest in-flight action thrillers of 2024?

To enhance and personalise the viewing ambience, each journalist on board was provided with a tablet and a pair of headphones to immerse themselves in each beat of the trailer, crafting an epic audio-visual experience unlike any other. Besides members of the media, team Yodha, including producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, along with the star cast of the film, Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, were also present on the flight, making it an unforgettable day for everyone. The never-seen- before trailer launch – thousands of feet above the ground – finally culminated in an eventful press conference, graced by media personnel from both Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

After the roaring success of the National Award-winning film Shershaah, Yodha marks the next big collaboration between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha is slated for a theatrical release on March 15.

Karan Johar, producer and owner of Dharma Productions, shared, “Steering clear of the conventional approach, we strived to infuse innovative ideas into Yodha's promotional campaign. Our goal was to bring out the film's larger-than-life essence through a series of trend-setting events and interactive experiences, and engross the audience in its world even before they set foot in the cinema halls. It was truly a surreal experience to unveil the trailer mid-flight on an aircraft and watch it through the lens of members of the media. The spark in their eyes spoke volumes about the impact it had on them. I personally interacted with some of them, and their reactions – not just to the trailer but also to the in-flight launch – were nothing short of exhilarating.”

Adding to this, Apoorva Mehta, Producer and CEO of Dharma Productions, said, “Yodha’s historic mid-sky poster launch pretty much set the tone for a series of remarkable events in the run-up to the film’s release. The entire team has put in months of hard work to ensure that every aspect of these events was meticulously planned and executed. What better way to launch the trailer of an in-flight action thriller than on an actual flight? We wanted to make a statement with Yodha’s trailer launch. And if the initial reactions are anything to go by, it seems like we may have achieved just that successfully. The trailer perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Yodha, but the real magic lies in experiencing it on the big screen.”

“Yodha is a story with a courageous soul and we’re proud to be co-producing the film and with it, further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Dharma Productions. At Prime Video, we have always believed in innovating and bringing in newer, exciting experiences for our customers, and the mid-air trailer unveiling of Yodha exemplifies it.” said Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India “The trailer undoubtedly does full justice to the film's grandeur and sets the premise, giving viewers a glimpse into what is to come - a high-octane entertainer that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats, and we are truly looking forward to its theatrical release on March 15.”

Expressing his excitement about the in-flight trailer launch of Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra said, ““I want to begin by thanking all of you for the immense amount of love you have shown to the teaser and to me. Agar teaser itna dhamakedar tha toh trailer toh aur dhamakedar banana hi tha. So, Dharma productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, in-flight trailer launch, which really sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film. I’ve given my blood and sweat to make this fast pace action film. Can’t wait for all of you to see it in theatres on 15th of March.”

Don't forget to catch the Action Hero of New India in Yodha, releasing in theatres near you on 15th March!