News

Sidharth Malhotra spends his quarantine with this special person

Karan Johar’s 'student' Sidharth Malhotra was seen spending quality time with the most important person in his life.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
31 Mar 2020 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Siddharth Malhotra made his film debut in Student of the Year. And right from his debut, the actor showed tremendous potential.

Over the years, Sid has given amazing performances in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavan, and A Gentleman. He has been loved by the audience and has a huge fan following.

Moreover, he does comic and intense roles with equal ease. 

Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing.

Have a look at what Sid is doing during his quarantine time.

The actor was seen posing In front of the mirror. He captioned the picture saying, 'Quarantine with the man in the mirror'. Well, we all agree that a little 'me time' is extremely important.

This is indeed a different take on being under house arrest.

On the work note, Sid will next be seen in a war flick titled Shershah and in the Hindi remake of South blockbuster Thadaam.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Handsome hunk Siddharth Malhotra Student Of The Year Hasee Toh Phasee Ek Villain Marjaavan A Gentleman quarantine time Thadaam TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout the most stylish hairdo of TV actresses

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here