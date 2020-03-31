Sidharth Malhotra spends his quarantine with this special person

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Siddharth Malhotra made his film debut in Student of the Year. And right from his debut, the actor showed tremendous potential.

Over the years, Sid has given amazing performances in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavan, and A Gentleman. He has been loved by the audience and has a huge fan following.

Moreover, he does comic and intense roles with equal ease.

Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing.

Have a look at what Sid is doing during his quarantine time.

Quarantine with ‘the man in the mirror’ pic.twitter.com/dXq4qcD3TQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 31, 2020

The actor was seen posing In front of the mirror. He captioned the picture saying, 'Quarantine with the man in the mirror'. Well, we all agree that a little 'me time' is extremely important.

This is indeed a different take on being under house arrest.

On the work note, Sid will next be seen in a war flick titled Shershah and in the Hindi remake of South blockbuster Thadaam.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.