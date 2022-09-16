Sidhu Moose Wala Death Row: OMG! Sharpshooters planned to kill Salman Khan in THIS way, details inside

MUMBAI: Ever since Punjab Police got their hands on the main accused of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, a latest information that has come to the forefront. The main accused – Kapil Pandit, Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav revealed conducting a recce to the police as they were planning to attack the superstar.

The sharpshooters, Kapil Pandit, Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav have shockingly revealed to the police their attack on Salman Khan. The whole responsibility for killing Salman Khan was on Kapil Pandit. He along with Santosh Jadhav rented a room in Panvel in Mumbai’s Waze area, closer to his farmhouse and stayed there for one and a half months in order to keep a close eye on Khan’s movements.

Another big revelation they have made is that they became friends with the security guards of Salman Khan’s farmhouse by becoming a fan of the actor so that they could get all the information about every movement of Salman Khan.

The Dabangg actor came under the radar of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after his name got involved in the Blackbuck case. Reportedly, the gangsters even allegedly left a threatening letter outside his Mumbai residence.

