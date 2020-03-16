Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Canada based gangster Goldy Brar was involved in killing the singer

MUMBAI: The nation was shocked by the news of Punjabi singer Sidhu Mosse Wala being shot while he was returning from his village.

Hours after his death Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar issued a statement with regards to the incident on Sunday.

In the statement posted on social media, Brar said that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the murder of the singer.

He was named in the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act, He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu.

Delhi Police had put his name in front of the media, but still, by using his power he was avoiding punishment, no action was being taken against him. He was working against us," Brar said in the statement.

Many celebrities from the entertainment industry are shocked with the news and have sent condolences to his family and shown anger through social media.

The police has said that this is because of rivalry he was murdered and the investigation is on.

The fans of the singer are in deep shock and they have demanded justice for the young singer.

Well, more details on the rivalry and the murder are excepted to be out in the coming days.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

CREDIT : REPUPLIC