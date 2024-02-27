Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents all set to welcome another child in March; slain Punjabi singer’s mother 8 months pregnant

Charan Kaur has not been stepping out much in the last 3-4 months due to her pregnancy. As per an affidavit filed by Charan Kaur in 2022, she is 58 years old while her husband Balkaur Singh is 60 years old.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 16:21
movie_image: 
Sidhu Moosewala

MUMBAI: In a surprising twist of fate, late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents are all set to welcome their second child in March 2024. The late singer’s uncle Chamkaur Singh confirmed that Sidhu’s mother Charan Kaur and his father Balkaur Singh opted for  In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technique to conceive.

Also Read-RIP: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead after Punjab police withdraws security!

Charan Kaur has not been stepping out much in the last 3-4 months due to her pregnancy. As per an affidavit filed by Charan Kaur in 2022, she is 58 years old while her husband Balkaur Singh is 60 years old.

Sidhu was killed on the 29th of May and the incident took place after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 people and that list included Sidhu. 

Also Read-Interesting! Sidhu Moose Wala passes away: Gippy Grewal threatens legal action if Sidhu’s unreleased works get leaked

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Prokerala

 

Sidhu Moosewala murder Punjabi rapper singer Lawrence Bishnoi goldy brar shooting court Virtual Hearing Balkaur Sidhu Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 16:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for a new project, see latter’s official statement
MUMBAI :Superstar Rajinikanth needs no introduction. Even at the age of 73, Rajinikanth is in no mood to slow down. The...
Anupamaa : What! Adhya takes a promise from Anuj and Shruti; Vanraj all set to meet Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Mangal Lakshmi: ‘THIS’ behind-the-scenes glimpse of Deepika Singh is sure to win your hearts!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television....
Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents all set to welcome another child in March; slain Punjabi singer’s mother 8 months pregnant
MUMBAI: In a surprising twist of fate, late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents are all set to welcome their...
Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora’s BTS moment from the set is a visual treat!
MUMBAI: Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Now, Star Plus has arrived with a new drama, Udne Ki Aasha,...
From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan here are the celebrities who will attend the premiere of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies!
MUMBAI: Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ 'Laapataa Ladies' is standing very close to its release and the makers...
Recent Stories
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for a new project, see latter’s official statement
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for a new project, see latter’s official statement
Amitabh Bachchan
From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan here are the celebrities who will attend the premiere of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies!
Bunty Bains
Late Sidhu Moose Wala’s former producer Bunty Bains shot at by gunmen at Mohali restaurant
Pankaj Udhas
Pankaj Udhas funeral: Singer’s last rites to be held at THIS time and place
Pushpa
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pushpa 2 and other upcoming Mega-Budget movies of 2024
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani unseen mehendi pictures are too cute to miss