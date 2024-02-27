Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents all set to welcome another child in March; slain Punjabi singer’s mother 8 months pregnant

MUMBAI: In a surprising twist of fate, late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents are all set to welcome their second child in March 2024. The late singer’s uncle Chamkaur Singh confirmed that Sidhu’s mother Charan Kaur and his father Balkaur Singh opted for In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technique to conceive.

Charan Kaur has not been stepping out much in the last 3-4 months due to her pregnancy. As per an affidavit filed by Charan Kaur in 2022, she is 58 years old while her husband Balkaur Singh is 60 years old.

Sidhu was killed on the 29th of May and the incident took place after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 people and that list included Sidhu.

Credit-Prokerala