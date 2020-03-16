Sidhu Moose Wala, The Last Ride, singer, rapper, music news, Punjab Assembly Elections, Punjabi music, entertainment, youtube, politician

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers, police sources said this morning. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully. His death at the age of 28 sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, with many celebs expressing shock and sadness at the rapper’s sudden death. Many fans also pointed out the eerie similarities the singer’s final song had with the circumstances of his death.

Sidhu released a song titled The Last Ride on May 15. The song was uploaded to Sidhu’s official YouTube channel, where it garnered close to 10 million views. Many of the singer’s fans pointed out that the song contained a lot of similarities with how the rapper died. The song was reportedly a homage to rapper Tupac Shakur (also referred to as 2Pac, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996). The song’s cover pic was the car Tupac was in that day.

Pointing this out, a Twitter user wrote, “Irony is the last song Sidhu Moosewala dropped was the last ride and its cover was 2 pac assassination car, the same way sidhu is killed.” Sidhu was also in his car when he was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab. “Two weeks after releasing a song called The Last Ride Sidhu was shot dead in his car. Such is life. Legend,” read a tweet.

Many fans pointed out the similarities between the song and the rapper's death.

A fan pointed out how the song's lyrics referred to someone dying young.

Many others pointed to the ominous lyrics of the song as well. One fan tweeted, “Just last week he released a song name The last ride and those were the lyrics: "Ho Chobbar De Chehre Utte Noor Dassda, Ni Ehda Uthuga Jawani Vich Janaaza Mithiye" Today he has been shot dead." These lyrics roughly translate to: “The glow on his face says his funeral will be held in his youth.”

Have a look.

Also readMrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

The police said the killing appeared to be revenge for the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Sidhu Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the killing. Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. He said a special investigation team has been set up to investigate the incident.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

