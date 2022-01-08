Sigh of Relief! Mumbai Police issued firearm license to Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan for self-protection post death threats

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has issued a gun license to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday. The actor was issued the license after he applied for the same seeking self-protection in the backdrop of the death threat letters he received from members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The actor was granted the Arms license after due process was followed.

Salman's criminal record and background were checked before the firearm license was issued. Only after standard procedure steps were cleared, did the police headquarters clear his file.

A senior IPS officer confirmed that the license was printed after Khan's meeting with Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in July. The actor reportedly submitted his application for a firearm soon after he received the death threat.

Recent reports also claimed that Salman upgraded his vehicle to a bulletproof Land Cruiser ever since he received the threat. The vehicle has apparently been fitted with armour and bulletproof glass.

Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death -threat letter which stated that they would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in his vehicle last May.

Since receiving the threat, Salman has beefed up his security at his residence and on his film sets. The police also advised the actor to make fewer public appearances and avoid cycling around Bandra.

