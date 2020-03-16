Sigh of Relief! SRK granted relief by Gujarat HC in connection with the 2017 criminal case

MUMBAI: Back in 2017, a criminal case was filed against Shah Rukh Khan, when a man died at Vadodara Railway Station during the promotion of his film ‘Raees’. Now, the buzz is that the Gujarat High Court has reportedly dismissed the criminal proceedings leveled against him.

Initially, the deceased person’s relatives had filed several complaints against Shah Rukh Khan at the lower court of Vadodara. Later, a petition was filed in Gujarat High Court to quash complaints against him. Reportedly, the plea stated that no offense was made by the actor and that the death of that person might have been due to some other reasons and moreover he was a heart patient.

According to a news portal, it was Justice Nikhil Kariel who quashed the charges and summons against Khan during the hearing.

Back in January 2017, during the promotions of Raees, Shah Rukh Khan had ridden a train for the same. A huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar which caused chaos. After which, the Police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the mob and one person reportedly died in the incident. Raees also starred Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Credit: ETimes