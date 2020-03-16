Sigh of Relief! SRK granted relief by Gujarat HC in connection with the 2017 criminal case

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming project ‘Dunki’ co-starring Taapsee Pannu
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 09:20
movie_image: 
srk

MUMBAI: Back in 2017, a criminal case was filed against Shah Rukh Khan, when a man died at Vadodara Railway Station during the promotion of his film ‘Raees’. Now, the buzz is that the Gujarat High Court has reportedly dismissed the criminal proceedings leveled against him.

Also Read: Dhamaka! Bollywood trio Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Farah Khan to judge Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10

Initially, the deceased person’s relatives had filed several complaints against Shah Rukh Khan at the lower court of Vadodara. Later, a petition was filed in Gujarat High Court to quash complaints against him. Reportedly, the plea stated that no offense was made by the actor and that the death of that person might have been due to some other reasons and moreover he was a heart patient.

Also Read: OMG! Shah Rukh Khan charges THIS whopping amount for every Instagram post

According to a news portal, it was Justice Nikhil Kariel who quashed the charges and summons against Khan during the hearing.

Back in January 2017, during the promotions of Raees, Shah Rukh Khan had ridden a train for the same. A huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar which caused chaos. After which, the Police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the mob and one person reportedly died in the incident. Raees also starred Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Gujarat HC Raees Pathaan Lion Dunki Mahira Khan Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 09:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sexy! When Rinku Rajguru gave us major hotness and fitness goals
MUMBAI: Rinku Rajguru created a strong mark with movies like Sairat, Unpaused, and 200 – Halla Ho. Rinku is no doubt...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Balwant tries to prepare Sayuri for the life changing event   
MUMBAI: The Thursday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Kanha and Nakul packing their bag to...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara and Abhimanyu's families reach Jaipur for the grand wedding 
MUMBAI: The Thursday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Swarna helping Akshara in...
AMAZING! Sai once again becomes a HERO for saving Rajeev's life in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Meiin will give a sigh of relief to the ardent fans.Amid...
Much-in-Love! Karan Singh Grover showers love on Bipasha Basu with THIS special anniversary gift
MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been all about mushy love forever. The couple never misses a chance to...
Oops! SidNaaz fans massively troll Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, read to know more
MUMBAI: Lock Upp is now one of the most growing and viewed reality shows in Indian television history. While the show...
Recent Stories
Sexy! When Rinku Rajguru gave us major hotness and fitness goals
Sexy! When Rinku Rajguru gave us major hotness and fitness goals
Latest Video