Sigh of Relief! Supreme Court upholds quashing of Vadodara Stampede case against Shah Rukh Khan, details inside

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Gujarat HC’s decision to quash a criminal case filed against Shah Rukh Khan, for allegedly causing a stampede in 2017, while promoting his film "Raees" at the Vadodara Railway Station

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Gujarat High Court decision to quash a criminal case filed against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, filed for allegedly causing a stampede in 2017, while promoting his film "Raees", at the Vadodara Railway Station.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar dismissed the appeal filed by the original complainant against the Gujarat High Court's April 2022 judgment.

The complainant, Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki had filed a private complaint against Shah Rukh Khan before the judicial magistrate, first class, Vadodara, alleging that his presence at the Vadodara Railway Station coupled with him throwing T-shirts and smiley balls at the crowd assembled at the station led to the stampede.

The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Vijay Kumar, and Khan was represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, briefed by a team from Karanjawala & Co advocates led by Ruby Singh Ahuja.

In January 2017, the actor and the production team were travelling from Mumbai to Delhi by train to promote the film. When the train reached Vadodara, a huge crowd gathered at the railway station.

