'Sikandar' on EID 2025!

MUMBAI: Get ready for the cinematic event as Salman Khan, the powerhouse performer, joins hands with acclaimed producer Sajid Nadiadwala and visionary director A.R. Murugadoss for their next titled 'Sikandar'! Brace yourselves as the curtain rises on EID 2025!

Since the electrifying news of this epic collaboration broke, anticipation has been soaring sky-high. With these titans of the entertainment industry pooling their talents, 'Sikandar' promises to be an unparalleled cinematic spectacle.

Notably, 'Sikandar' heralds the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, A.R. Murugadoss, the mastermind behind cinematic gems like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his Midas touch to the project, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

As the title 'Sikandar' takes center stage, it ignites a fervor of excitement and curiosity, leaving audiences eager to witness the magic that unfolds. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey like never before – EID 2025 just got a whole lot more thrilling!