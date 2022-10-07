Sikandar Kher excited about working with Vasan Bala in 'Monica, O My Darling'

Actor Sikandar Kher, who is playing a pivotal part in the upcoming Vasan Bala directorial 'Monica, O My Darling', says that the director masters a special style of film-making and getting an opportunity to work with him is really exciting.

MUMBAI : Actor Sikandar Kher, who is playing a pivotal part in the upcoming Vasan Bala directorial 'Monica, O My Darling', says that the director masters a special style of film-making and getting an opportunity to work with him is really exciting.

The movie features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.

Sikandar says: "Vasan sir's writing and direction is a masterpiece. The kind of unique cinema he brings to the table is refreshing."

The actor further praises the director, saying: "I can safely say that he has mastered the noir genre of film-making in our industry and it is a privilege and an absolute honour to collaborate with him."

"It's very exciting for me as an actor to try new genres, this being a key one and I wish our paths cross again soon enough," he adds.

Meanwhile, Sikandar is also all set to star in the upcoming film 'Dukaan' based on the theme of surrogacy.

The film is directed by duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal who are known for writing films like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

SOURCE : IANS 

