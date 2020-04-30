News

Simi Garewal pens an emotional note for 'playmate' Rishi Kapoor

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Actress and television personality Simi Garewal has penned an emotional note after learning about her "dearest friend" and "playmate" Rishi Kapoor's death on Thursday.

Simi took to Twitter, where she shared that there were no "last goodbye".

"#RishiKapoor My Chintu darling has gone.. My dearest friend..my costar..my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh till I cried! Now there are only tears.. No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief," she wrote.

Simi and Rishi have together worked in films like "Mera Naam Joker", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Karz" and "Biwi O Biwi".

Rishi's death was confirmed Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on social media.

"T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!," Amitabh tweeted on Thursday.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

