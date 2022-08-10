From simple dressing to fashionista; a look at the evolution of Kajol on the red carpet

MUMBAI:Kajol is one of the most successful and talented actresses we have in the industry. She has been working for around three decades and has proved her mettle as an actor and as a star. Well, one more thing that Kajol has been grabbing the attention is for her red carpet looks.



From the 90s to now, of course, her style has changed a lot. So, today, let’s have a look at the evolution of the actress on the red carpet.



Kajol has won many awards and when she won an award for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the actress at an award function had worn a black gown with a necklace. Well, maybe it was quite glamorous at that time, for today’s time it was very simple dressing.When she won the Best Villain award for her performance in Gupt, the actress wore a shiny Punjabi suit and looked like a perfect 90s heroine.Kajol had won an award for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and she opted to dress up in a different way from what other actresses would prefer. She wore a pantsuit and we must say she carried it very well.When she won an award for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she opted to wear a yellow saree. Maybe that was something fashionable around 20 years ago. Even though it was simple, she looked elegant.During an award function, when she won an award for My Mame Is Khan, Kajol opted for a pink long Anarkali which was the beginning of her fashion transformation.

Well, later Kajol started wearing sarees on the red carpets and soon she started showing her super glam side with gowns as well. Check out those pictures

Kajol has come a long way when it comes to her red carpet looks.



On the work front, the actress is currently busy with the shooting of her web series The Good Wife.



