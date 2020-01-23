Simple narrative and engaging characters make Panga a must-watch

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut's latest release Panga revolves around the life of a mother who has put her ambitions on hold for her family. Things take a 360-degree turn when her passion reenters her life in the form of her child’s dream.



The story revolves around Jaya Nigam (Kangana) and her dream of representing the Indian kabaddi team in the Asian Kabaddi Championship. Once the captain of the national kabaddi team, Jaya now tries to now strike a balance between her husband Prashant Shrivastava (Jassie Gill), son Adi (Yagya Bhasin), and her mundane job.



Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Bareilly Ki Barfi fame does a brilliant job with this one.



The film is written by Nitesh Tiwary and will keep you hooked to the screen with the plot and storyline. The first half covers the ‘why, when, and what’ of Jaya’s life, while the second half shows her struggle as she tries to achieve her dream. The narrative is simple but filled with good humour.



Coming to the performances, Kangana has depicted the life of Jaya and her struggles beautifully. Jassie Gill aka Prashant plays a doting husband and supports her through her ups and down. Seven-year-old Yagya (son) definitely shows potential.



Richa Chadha aka Meenu gives out a carefree vibe, much like she does in real life. She serves as a pillar of support for her best friend Jaya. Neena Gupta, who plays Jaya’s mother, adds to the movie with her nuanced performance.

The music is worth a listen and seamlessly fits into the narrative. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ram Sampath, and Sanchit Balhara do a great job with the music composition and lyrics.



Panga is a must watch for all working or non-working mothers who at some point have given up on their passions and dreams for their family. It gives hope that it is never too late to give yourself another chance.



TellyChakkar gives Panga a rating of 3.5.