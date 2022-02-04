Sindoor Looks! From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood queens who have aced the SINDOOR looks

MUMBAI: Many times Bollywood wedding makes the headlines because of their dreamy wedding location to their designer lehenga. The actresses pose for the paparazzi in their newlywed avatar wearing ethnic attire, and the highlight being the sindoor on their forehead. We bring you a few Bollywood actresses who embraced tradition and sported sindoor look in real life.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at Bawara fort in Rajasthan, last year in the month of December. The duo after spending some quality time at the Maldives returned back to the bay. The couple was seen posing for the paps on their arrival at the airport. The thing which caught everyone’s attention was Katrina Kaif’s sindoor look. She looked beautiful in the desi attire and the sindoor on her forehead just enhanced her bridal look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy got hitched to her long-time beau Suraj Nambiar in a lavished wedding in Goa. The couple came back to the city after their wedding function. Mouni Roy was seen wearing a traditional Indian saree and matched her look with a sindoor on her forehead.

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot with her beau cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017. The couple blessed their fans’ social media feed with gorgeous photographs from their wedding ceremony. Anushka’s first sindoor look was at her own Delhi wedding reception, where she wore a stunning red Benarasi saree.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched in November 2018 after dating each other for many years. In the picture, Deepika Padukone looks smitten to Ranveer Singh as the couple posted for the lensmen. Deepika looked ravishing in the saree with the sindoor applied on her forehead.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding was a grand affair. Just after the wedding, Aishwarya stepped out in a beautiful saree, holding her husband’s hand, with lots of sindoor on her forehead.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra got married to singer Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. The couple decided to follow both the Christian and Hindu styles of the wedding ceremonies. In several incidences, Priyanka embraces her roots and flaunts her sindoor look with absolute class.

Well, we are sure that the fans have been gushing over the sindoor looks of their favorite actress. Well, the red color marked on their forehead looks beautiful. Let us know whose sindoor look you like the most.

